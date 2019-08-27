Weather Summary

Provided by Justin Glisan, Ph.D., State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

Continued wetter-than-average conditions were found across central and southern Iowa during the reporting period. Locations in northeastern Iowa experienced rainfall deficits up to and slightly over an inch. Unseasonable coolness also persisted with temperatures up to five degrees below average across parts of Iowa. The statewide average temperature was 68.5 degrees, 3.1 degrees below normal.

A low pressure system moved out of Iowa through the afternoon hours on Sunday (18th) leaving measurable rainfall across the southern half of the state. Northwest winds and partly cloudy conditions kept high temperatures in the low to mid 70s in northern Iowa and low 80s in the south. Rain totals reported at 7 a.m. on Monday (19th) were heaviest in southeast Iowa with a station in Ottumwa (Wapello County) observing 0.92 inches. Widespread totals between 0.10 inch and 0.25 inch were also reported.

Conditions during the day were warm and humid with highs in the mid-80s and variable winds. Daytime conditions created an unstable atmosphere primed for overnight convection; discrete thunderstorms began to fire just before midnight in north-central Iowa. These thunderstorms quickly turned severe and coalesced into strong mesoscale convective system (MCS) that moved southeast through central Iowa into the morning hours of Tuesday (20th).

Along with multiple severe straight-line wind events, three tornadoes were reported. Two tornadoes, one hitting Tracy (Marion County) and the other moving through Badger Creek State Park (Madison County), were rated EF-1 with peak winds estimated at 110 mph. A strong EF-3 rated tornado, with estimated winds of 150 mph, caused substantial damage to several structures in Lacona (Warren County). In terms of rainfall, over 100 stations reported an inch or more. In locations with stronger storms, rain totals varied from 2.00 inches Eldora (Hardin County) to 4.30 inches in Coon Rapids (Carroll County). The statewide average rainfall was 0.75 inch.

Another low pressure system moved through Iowa on Wednesday (21st) bringing additional widespread rain to much of the state. Totals were highest across central and southern Iowa. Pella (Marion County) reported 2.22 inches while Rathbun Dam (Appanoose County) reported 2.10 inches.

Iowa experienced near perfect weather conditions Thursday (22nd) and Friday (23rd) as a large dome of high pressure dominated the upper Midwest, bringing clear and comfortable conditions. Daytime highs were in the mid to upper 70s with unseasonably cool overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s, on average five degrees below normal. Pleasant and dry conditions continued through the weekend with partly cloudy skies and a light southeasterly wind on Saturday (24th). Temperatures remained in the mid-70s with low relative humidity. Overnight lows into Sunday (25th) dipped into the upper 50s to low 60s as cloud cover began to increase across the state.

Weekly rainfall totals ranged from no accumulation in Decorah (Winneshiek County) to 4.47 inches in Guthrie Center (Guthrie County). The statewide weekly average precipitation was 1.12 inches, slightly above the normal of 0.98 inch. The week’s high temperature of 92 degrees was reported on the 20th in Little Sioux (Harrison County) and Oakland (Pottawattamie County), on average nine degrees above normal. Cresco (Howard County) reported the week’s low temperature of 47 degrees on the 22nd, nine degrees below average.