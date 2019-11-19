Weather Summary

Provided by Justin Glisan, Ph.D., State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

Drier than normal conditions persisted across Iowa for the second consecutive week with deficits of up to 0.60 inches in southern Iowa. Above average snowfall was reported across much of the state with locations in central and eastern Iowa observing up to six inches. Colder than normal conditions continued, especially in eastern Iowa where departures of up to 16 degrees below average were reported. Iowa’s average temperature was 25.1 degrees, 11.5 degrees below normal.

Snow showers moved across Iowa beginning on Sunday (10th) evening after a partly cloudy day. Daytime highs varied from the low 30s north to low 40s south with northerly winds. The system slowly moved out of southeastern Iowa by noon on Veterans Day (11th). Accumulating snow was reported statewide with a swath of two to four inches across Iowa’s central third; some stations in central and eastern Iowa reported totals over four inches with Ames (Story County) reporting 4.5 inches and Cedar Falls (Black Hawk County) reporting the highest total of 4.8 inches; the statewide average was 2.0 inches. Northerly winds and frigid temperatures were reported after the system passed with highs only reaching into the mid-teens, anywhere from 20 to 40 degrees below normal; several locations reported daytime record minimum high temperatures.

A large dome of Canadian high pressure dominated the Midwest into Tuesday (12th) as temperatures plummeted, breaking more than 80 low temperature records for the date across the state. Gusty southerly winds helped daytime highs rebound slightly in southern Iowa though snowpack across central and eastern Iowa held readings in the teens.

Another fast moving system propagated through Iowa on Wednesday (13th) with a wintery mix observed in west-central Iowa and light snow reported through the evening hours across northern Iowa. The highest snow totals were reported in northeastern Iowa with Elkader (Clayton County) and Fayette (Fayette County) observing two inches. Daytime temperatures remained in the low to mid 30s.

Low temperatures into Thursday (14th) morning fell into the upper teens and low 20s. Mostly sunny conditions were reported across the state through the day with highs reaching into the mid to upper 30s. Dry conditions continued into Friday (15th) with unseasonable warmth across the state’s western two-thirds. Highs reached into the mid 50s while the remaining snowpack in eastern Iowa helped hold temperatures in the 40s. The average statewide high was 50 degrees, four degrees above normal.

Warmer air over the existing snowpack led to foggy conditions into Saturday (16th) morning with overnight lows remaining above average for much of Iowa. Temperatures fell into the mid to upper 30s, up to 14 degrees warmer than normal in northwestern Iowa. Daytime highs remained unseasonably warm for the second consecutive day with southwestern Iowa reporting upper 50s. Cloud cover gradually increased through the evening hours in advance of a cold front that brought light rainfall across northwestern Iowa. Totals at 7:00 am on Sunday (17th) were generally below 0.10 inches with 0.12 inches reported in Algona (Kossuth County).



Weekly precipitation totals ranged from trace amounts at multiple stations in southern Iowa to 0.55 inches in Jefferson (Greene County). The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.15 inches, while the normal is 0.49 inches. The average snowfall across Iowa was 1.90 inches.

The week’s high temperature of 59 degrees was reported on the 16th at Shenandoah (Page County), 10 degrees above normal. The week’s low temperature of -8 degrees was reported on the 12th at Rockwell City (Calhoun County), 35 degrees below normal. Soil temperatures as of Sunday ranged from the low 40s in western Iowa gradually cooling into the low to mid 30s into eastern Iowa.