Weather Summary

Provided by Justin Glisan, Ph.D., State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

A notable pattern shift away from the recent active weather pattern to dominant high pressure systems across the Midwest brought unseasonably dry conditions across Iowa during the reporting period. Statewide precipitation departures were generally 0.60 to 0.80 inches below normal. Cooler than normal conditions also continued across Iowa with temperature departures up to six degrees below average. The statewide average temperature was 48.0 degrees, 2.8 degrees colder than expected.

Cloud cover gradually cleared from southwest to northeast through the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday (13th). Clear skies in southern Iowa allowed high temperatures to reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures across the rest of Iowa remained in the mid to upper 40s, up to 20 degrees below normal. The statewide average high was 51 degrees, 12 degrees cooler than expected.

Overnight lows into Monday (14th) also remained below average as skies completely cleared. Calm winds across northern Iowa helped temperatures dip into the upper 20s and low 30s while southern Iowa experienced lows in the mid 30s. With high pressure dominating the Upper Midwest, southerly winds and clear skies produced pleasant conditions. Some stations in southwestern Iowa reported highs in the low 70s with upper 50s and low-to-mid 60s prevailing across the rest of the state.

A weak low pressure system propagated across northern Iowa into Minnesota on Tuesday (15th). The attendant cold front swept across the state, producing gusty northwest winds. Daytime temperatures remained in the low 50s north to upper 50s south. Wednesday was an unseasonably cool day statewide as a cold air mass sat over Iowa. Cloudy skies and northwesterly winds held daytime temperatures in the mid to upper 40s with low 50s in southeastern Iowa.

Skies cleared into Thursday (17th) as another high pressure system moved into Iowa allowing highs to reach into the 60s across the state. Overnight lows dropped into the mid to upper 40s, up to 11 degrees below normal.

Friday (18th) was an unseasonably warm day under sunny skies. High temperatures reached in the low to mid 70s, up to 16 degrees warmer than expected with the average statewide high of 70 degrees. Strong and sustained southerly winds were in the general range of 20 to 30 mph with gusts topping 40 mph; Shenandoah Municipal Airport (Page County) reported a peak wind gust of 45 mph.

Winds shifted to a northerly direction during late evening and overnight into Saturday (19th) as a cold front began pushing through Iowa. Light rain showers accompanied the front, bringing the first measurable rainfall of the reporting period to Iowa’s western half. Totals at 7 a.m. ranged from 0.10 inches across many stations to 0.26 inches in Corning (Adams County). The front cleared the state during the evening hours. Clearing conditions behind the system allowed highs to reach into the mid 60s across western Iowa with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s where cloud cover was present.

Weekly precipitation totals ranged from no accumulation at multiple stations to 0.59 inches at Ames Municipal Airport (Story County). The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.12 inches, while the normal is 0.56 inches. The week’s high temperature of 78 degrees was reported on the 18th at Little Sioux (Harrison County), 15 degrees above average. Multiple stations across northern Iowa reported the week’s low temperature of 24 degrees on the 14th. This reading was on average 15 degrees below normal.