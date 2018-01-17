Weather Spotter Class

The Henry County Emergency Management in partnership with the National Weather Service will be hosting a Weather Spotter Class on Tuesday March 20, 2018 at 6:30. The Class will be held at the New London High School Auditorium located at 106 W Wilson St, New London, IA 52645. The class is open to the public.

Spotter Training Classes

Spotter training classes cover severe weather hazards including thunderstorms and tornadoes. This includes the general structure and movement of severe thunderstorms, identification of important storm features, and safety concerns. All classes to be conducted by the NWS Quad Cities office.

All classes last about 2 hours.

They are free and open to the public.

Classes are appropriate for all ages. Ages 10 and up will likely get the most out of the training.

Pre-registration is NOT required.

You may attend a class in any location, offered by any NWS office, regardless of where you live.

Any questions please feel free to contact me.

Walt Jackson

900 West Washington Street

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

319.385.1479