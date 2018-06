06/19/18

Olson Powell Memorial Chapel’s New Life Group will now meet at HyVee dining room tonight at 5:45 pm.

Thanks with Franks has been cancelled. It has been moved to next Tuesday, June 26 – same time 4:30 to 6:30.

Mt. Pleasant vs New London Softball has been postponed so KILJ will broadcast the Mt. Pleasant vs Carlisle Baseball game at 7pm.

The Mt. Pleasant Aquatic Center is closed today.