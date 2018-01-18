Wayne Stott

Wayne Stott 62, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at his home in Mt. Pleasant.

Wayne was born on February 12, 1955, in Altadena, California, the son of Clarence & Marilyn Martha Stott. Wayne was united in marriage to Cindy Cosgrove on February 14, 1999, in Mt. Pleasant. He drove for various trucking companies. Wayne loved spending time with his family and grandchildren taking them fishing, hunting. He enjoyed bowling, football and lived life to the fullest.

He is survived by his wife Cindy along with his children; Wayne Stott Jr., Cindy Stott, Steven Stott, Jocelyn Kelly, Austin Stott, Michelle Cosgrove and Amanda Cosgrove, 20 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, his brothers and sisters; Jim Stott, Darrell Stott, Earl Davis, Ron Davis, Sandy Coleman and Linda Coleman.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and 1 great grand-daughter.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 21, 2018, at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant from 4 to 6 p.m. According to his wishes cremation will be accorded following the visitation. A memorial has been established in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.