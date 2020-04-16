Wayne Earl St. Clair

Wayne Earl St. Clair, 65, passed away on April 14, 2020, just half a mile west of his home in Croton, Iowa.

Wayne was born on June 9, 1954, in Keokuk, Iowa, the 2nd child of DeWayne Edward St. Clair and Reta Fae (Kite) St. Clair. Wayne was united in holy matrimony to Nancy Lee Shoenhair on August 6, 1983, in Swea City, Iowa. They treasured 37 fulfilling years together until his recent passing.

Wayne was a 1973 graduate of Harmony High School. Following his graduation, he worked as a custodian at Harmony Middle School and did construction with Sam Lamborn Construction. Wayne was a licensed Master Plumber, working in HVAC and plumbing work, his favorite being new construction and remodels. His most recent employment was with Paul’s Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling in West Point, Iowa, where he worked for many decades for owners, Paul and Judi Scott. Wayne was grateful for his many years of affiliation with Paul’s, and always spoke of how well he was treated by them.

Wayne enjoyed hunting, gardening, fishing, and time with family. His favorite place to for fishing and family time was Lake Wilipyro and Cable, Wisconsin. Wayne always looked forward to relaxing in the family cabin on the lake during various weeks throughout the year, and visiting cousins Paul, Jim, and Joe. A photo of him standing on the cabin’s dock gazing at the lake graces the cabin in his memory.

Out of everything in life, Wayne’s absolute favorite role was Papa. He had a special smile he reserved specifically for his granddaughters. Just talking about them lit up his face in a way nothing else could. Aubrey and Ava gave Wayne’s life a whole new purpose, and he spent many weekends and days off with them (and their parents) in Marion.

To know Wayne was to know friendship. He had a friend everywhere he went. Wayne was known for his giving spirit. If you ever had a question, or needed some input on a project, Wayne was the person to call. He was always willing to offer his guidance to help a friend in need.

Survivors include his wife: Nancy Lee St. Clair of Croton, Iowa; daughter and son-in-law (and best friend): Lauren Lee and Robert Joseph Udell, of Marion, Iowa; two granddaughters: Aubrey Robyn Udell and Ava Stephanie Udell; brothers: Paul (Nancy) St. Clair of Bloomfield, Iowa, and Mark (Emily Trevathan) St. Clair of Hannibal, Missouri; brother-in-law: Tim (Heidi) Brown of Burlington, Iowa; mother-in-law: Janet Shoenhair of Ames, Iowa; sisters-in-law: MaryEllen (Jim) Power of New Providence, Iowa, Sue Daker of Edgewood, Iowa, and Carol Scharff of Ames, Iowa; several nieces and nephews, and his Embury UMC family, where he was a regular attendee and active member.

Wayne was proceeded in death by his sister: Eva Marie Brown; mother: Reta; father: DeWayne; father-in-law: Dick Shoenhair; and sister-in-law: MaryAnn St. Clair.

Due to current Covid-19 regulations, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzlfuneralhomes.com.