Wayland Weekend Fires

The Wayland Fire Department was called out two times this past weekend. The first call came in Saturday at 4 pm from the 400 block of South Pearl Street. According to Fire Chief Matt Liechty that call was for a garage fire. He said no cause was determined but the garage was pretty much destroyed. The second call was Sunday at about 7:30 pm in the 1500 block of 120th Street.. A vehicle, a trailer and a wood pile were destroyed in that fire.