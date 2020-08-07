Wayland Sewer Lining Schedule

Wayland Sewer Lining Schedule 8/10/2020 to 8/15/2020. Crew will start working Monday 8/10 and work 7 days a week until lining is finished or they reach AUGUST 31st .

8/10/2020

The Alley between Second & Third St. from South Washington St. to South Pearl St.

North Cleveland St. from West Front St. North ½ Block.

8/11/2020

Front St. from North Cleveland St. to North Jackson St.

West Railroad St. from North Pearl St. to ½ Block West.

8/12/2020

North Jefferson St. from Depot St. South ½ Block.

Alley between Front St. & Depot St. from Jefferson St. to ½ Block East.

North Pearl St. from the South side of Highway 78 to the NE to the North side of Highway 78.

8/13/2020

East Railroad St. from ½ Block East of North Madison St. to ½ Block West of North Roosevelt St.

East Main St. from 400’ West of the East End to 150’ West of the East End.

8/14/2020

West Main St. from North Lincoln St. to North Jackson St.

Alley between West Third St. & West Fourth St. from ½ Block West of South Pearl St. to just short of South Washington St.

8/15/2020

South Jefferson St. from ½ Block South of West Second St. to ½ Block North of Front St.

Front St. from North Adams St. to ½ Block East.