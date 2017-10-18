Wayland Council Meets

Wayland City Council Meeting Wednesday, 10/18/17

7:30 pm Wayland City Hall

Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of October 4, 2017

b. Bills for Payment

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a.

5. New Business

a. Approve EHCCF Grant Application (ADA Drinking Fountain