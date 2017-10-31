Wayland Council Meets 11-1-17

Wayland Council Meets 11-1-17Written by Theresa Rose on October 31, 2017
Wayland City Council Meeting November 1
7:30 pm Wayland City Hall
Consent Agenda
Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.
a. Minutes of Oct. 18, 2017
b. Bills for Payment/CD Renewal
c. Treas. Report
d. Clerks Budgetary Report
e. Utility Dept. Report
f. Police Dept. Report
g. Firefighter Dept. Report
3. Citizen Forum
The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.
4. Unfinished Business
a.
5. New Business
a. Employee Handbook Update
b. Res. 2017-19 “Resolution Authorizing Internal Advance of Funds for Urban Renewal Project” (Cummings Street Paving)
c. Quote for Re-Codification of City Code Book
d. Set Bid Specs for Main Street Buildings Demolition
e. Large Water Meter Replacement for Commercial Building
f. Res. #2017-20 “Resolution Authorizing Contribution to C.R.O.P.”
g. Wayland Museum – Upcoming Changes
6. Building Permits – Approved
-Doug McGuire-Erect wire/metal post dog fence at 214 W Hwy 78
-Royden Boshart – 16’x18’ wood deck over existing patio at 205 N Jackson St
7. Adjournment
MAYOR: Bradley Roth
COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery Karole Miller, Greg Rich, Chet Fort, Aaron Barnhart
CLERK: Beverly Conrad
TREAS: Terry Kaufman
ATTORNEY: Mike Vance
