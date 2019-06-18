Wayland Council Meeting Agenda

The Wayland City Council meets Wednesday, 6-19-19 at 7:30 pm at City Hall.

Roll Call

Consent Agenda

Minutes of June 10, 2019 Bills for Payment

Citizen Forum

Unfinished Business

Review Quotes/Award Project To Stabilize Creek Bank at West Park

New Business Request for Livestock at 302 E Railroad (property located off Adams Street) 2-2019 “An Ordinance Amending The Code Of Ordinances Of The City Of Wayland, Iowa, 2019, By Amending Sewer User Charges” Training – Beverly Conrad – League Meeting – Sept. 25-27, 2019 – Dubuque, IA 2019-11 “A Resolution Authorizing Wages And Benefits For City Employees For The Fiscal Year Of July 1, 2019 Through June 30, 2020” 2019-12 “Resolution To Transfer Funds FYE19” 2019-13 “Resolution Granting Variance To Temporarily Conduct Open Burning Of Landscape/Yard Waste At Specified Place And For A Specified Purpose” (extension) Consider Purchase of Push Broom Sweeper (Attachment for Deutz)

Building Permits – Approved

*Laurie Kinzler – Frame 6’x15’x8’ enclosure of existing front porch at 116 N Madison

*George McNamara – 28’x12’x7’ wood post/wire garden fence at 415 W Front St.

*Shawn Mears – Re-roof house and garage at 107 W 3rd St