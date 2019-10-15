Wayland Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council Meeting

October 16, 2019

7:30 pm at the Wayland City Hall

Roll Call

Public Hearing – 7:30 PM – Consider Sale of Real Property – Main Street Lots

Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

Minutes of October 2, 2019 Bills for Payment

Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Unfinished Business

3-2019 “An Ordinance Amending The Wayland Zoning Ordinance, Entitled “Boundaries And Official Map” And The Accompanying Zoning Map By Rezoning Certain Real Estate From “R-2” (Medium Density Residential District) To “C-2” (General Commercial District)” (2nd reading)

New Business 2019-19 “A Resolution Setting Date of November 6, 2019 for Sale of City Property” Consider Quote for Purchase of Gas Odorizer 2019-20 “Resolution To Set Public Hearing On The Wayland Splash Pad & Restroom Improvements Project” (West Park Wetlands)

Building Permits – Approved