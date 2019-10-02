Wayland Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council meeting, 10,2,2019, 7:30 pm at Wayland City Hall

1. Roll Call

2. Public Hearing – 7:30 pm – Amending the Wayland Zoning Ordinance (Medium Density Residential R-2 to General Commercial C-2 Meyer.Blake Property)

3. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of Sept. 18, 2019

b. Bills for Payment

c. Treas. Report

d. Clerks Budgetary Report

e. Utility Dept. Report

f. Police Dept. Report

g. Firefighter Dept. Report

4. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

5. Unfinished Business

a.

6. New Business

a. Ord. 3-2019 “An Ordinance Amending The Wayland Zoning Ordinance, Entitled “Boundaries And Official Map” And The Accompanying Zoning Map By Rezoning Certain Real Estate From “R-2” (Medium Density Residential District) To “C-2” (General Commercial District)”

b. Res. 2019-18 “A Resolution Setting The Public Hearing Date To Sell Real Property”

a. Internet Technology Services and Equipment Proposal

b. Close Main Street from Jefferson to N/S Alley of City Hall Oct. 12th from 3-7 pm for Splashpad and Fire Prevention Week Activities

7. Building Permits -Approved

– Dan Baker – Re-roof garage and back porch of house at 211 N Adams St.

8. Adjournment