Wayland Council Meeting Agenda

The Wayland City Council meets at 7:30 pm in the Wayland City Hall Wednesday, July 17.

1. Roll Call

2. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of July 3, 2019

b. Bills for Payment

c. Annual Zoning Commission Report

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a. Ord. 2-2019 “An Ordinance Amending The Code Of Ordinances Of The City Of Wayland, Iowa, 2019, By Amending Sewer User Charges” (final reading)

b. Consider Purchase of Push Broom Sweeper (Attachment for Deutz)

5. New Business

a. Engineer Services Agreement with Shive-Hattery for Recreational Enhancements/Splashpad Project

b. Nomination to Board of Adjustment – Linda Sinn

c. Consideration to Purchase Used Vermeer Vac

6. Building Permits – Approved

7. Adjournment

MAYOR: Greg Rich

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

