Wayland Collision

On April 14th, 2020, at approximately 7:15 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a motor vehicle collision in the 300-grid of Highway 78 in Wayland. An investigation determined that John Edwards, operater of a 2007 International Semi struck a 2006 Dodge Caravan, operated by Dustin Roberts, while exiting a private driveway onto highway 78. The collision resulted in minor damages to both vehicles, no injuries were reported. A citation was issued to John Edwards for failure to yield while entering onto highways.