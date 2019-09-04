Wayland City Council Work Session and Regular Meeting

Wayland City Council meets at 6:16 pm Wednesday, September 4 for a work session followed by the regular meeting. The Council meets at the Wayland City Hall.

1. Roll Call

2. Work Session @ 6:15 – 7:30 p.m. Sewer Lagoon Project

3. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of August 21, 2019

b. Bills for Payment

c. Treas. Report

d. Clerks Budgetary Report

e. Utility Dept. Report

f. Police Dept. Report

g. Firefighter Dept. Report

4. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

5. Unfinished Business

a. Res. #2019-15 “Sets Public Hearing Date of October 2, 2019 For Amending The Wayland Zoning Ordinance” (Continuance of Meyer.Blake Rezoning)

6. New Business

a. Request To Place Free Little Library In City Park(s)

b. Ord. 4-2019 “An Ordinance Amending The Code Of Ordinances Of The City Of Wayland, Iowa, By Amending Provisions Pertaining To Operating Budget Preparation” (2nd reading)

c. Ord. 5-2019 “An Ordinance Amending The Code Of Ordinances Of The City Of Wayland, Iowa, By Amending Provisions Pertaining To Conflict Of Interest” (2nd reading)

d. Set Trick or Treat Night as October 31, 2019 from 5:30 – 7 PM

e. Tax Abatement Application – Chet & Krista Fort – 1860 SF new house w/ 876 SF attached garage.

7. Building Permits – Approved

Rulon & Deb Roth-6’x30’ porch addition, 8’x33’ frame addition w/crawl space, 10’x12’ pergola, new windows on house, new door on garage at 209 W Depot St.

8. Adjournment

MAYOR: Greg Rich

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

Regular Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Hall @ 7:30 P.M.

September 4, 2019

City Hall/Council Chambers

PO Box 155

218 W Main St

Wayland, IA 52654

Phone: 319-256-3276

Fax: 319-256-3279