Wayland City Council Will Meet

Wayland City Council Meeting at 7:30 pm April 5

Roll Call

Public Hearing – 7:30 PM – CDBG Owner Occupied Housing Project Update

Consent Agenda

Minutes of March 15, 2017 Bills for Payment Report Clerks Budgetary Report Utility Dept. Report Police Dept. Report Firefighter Dept. Report

Citizen Forum –

Unfinished Business

New Business Authorize City Clerk to Submit ICAP Safety Grant Application for Safety Gear Extension of Water and Gas Utilities – Industrial Park East Adopt Natural Gas O & M Plan Revisions 02.2017 & EFV Notice Training–Barry–Clayton Energy Gas Meeting–May 25/26, 2017–Omaha (w/Mayor); Barry and Randy – IAMU Plastic Pipe Joining – Ankeny – May 2 & 3, 2017 Nomination to Board of Adjustment – Abbe Kaufman Consider Trade of Simplicity Mower

Building Permits – Approved

–Ben Leichty – Install 86’L x 50”H chain link fence and 53’L x 6’H vinyl fence at 312 W Front St. .

-Eichelberger Farms – 200L’ x 66’W x 16’H metal over wood frame shop and storage building at 408 North Way Drive

-Larry Gugel–Cement existing garage floor & add 29’x54’ cement driveway at 205 W 2nd