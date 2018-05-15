Wayland City Council Will Meet

Wayland City Council Will MeetWritten by Theresa Rose on May 15, 2018
Wednesday, May 16 7:30 pm at the Wayland City Hall
Public Hearing – FY 17/18 Budget Amendment #2 – 7:30 PM
3. Consent Agenda
Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.
a. Minutes of May 2, 2018
b. Bills for Payment
c. RFL WEDCo Semi-Annual Report
4. Citizen Forum
The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.
5. Unfinished Business
a. Set/Approve Bid Specs for Beautification of East Wall of Building at 217 W Main (Demo Project)
6. New Business
a. Res. #2018-09 “City Budget Amendment and Certification Resolution – FY 2018 – Amendment #2”
b. 2018 Sidewalk Program Bids/Award Contractor
c. Review/Approve Update to Job Descriptions
d. Consider Quote for Cold Mix/Sand Concrete Bunker at Lagoon
e. Application for Cigarette Permit Renewal – Wayland BP (Cobb Oil)
7. Building Permits – Approved
-Raymond Delzell- 18’x10’x8’ frame addition (with 18’x8’x4’ upper deck with tin roof) to existing detached garage at 402 S Pearl St
-James Stauffer – Re-side house and garage at 107 W Main St
8. Adjournment
MAYOR: Greg Rich
COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,
Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,
Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul
CLERK: Beverly Conrad
TREAS: Terry Kaufman
ATTORNEY: Mike Vance
Regular Meeting Agenda
Wayland City Hall @ 7:30 P.M.
May 16, 2018
City Hall/Council Chambers
PO Box 155
218 W Main St
Wayland, IA 52654
Phone: 319-256-3276
Fax: 319-256-3279