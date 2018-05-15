Wayland City Council Will Meet

Wednesday, May 16 7:30 pm at the Wayland City Hall

Public Hearing – FY 17/18 Budget Amendment #2 – 7:30 PM

3. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of May 2, 2018

b. Bills for Payment

c. RFL WEDCo Semi-Annual Report

4. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

5. Unfinished Business

a. Set/Approve Bid Specs for Beautification of East Wall of Building at 217 W Main (Demo Project)

6. New Business

a. Res. #2018-09 “City Budget Amendment and Certification Resolution – FY 2018 – Amendment #2”

b. 2018 Sidewalk Program Bids/Award Contractor

c. Review/Approve Update to Job Descriptions

d. Consider Quote for Cold Mix/Sand Concrete Bunker at Lagoon

e. Application for Cigarette Permit Renewal – Wayland BP (Cobb Oil)

7. Building Permits – Approved

-Raymond Delzell- 18’x10’x8’ frame addition (with 18’x8’x4’ upper deck with tin roof) to existing detached garage at 402 S Pearl St

-James Stauffer – Re-side house and garage at 107 W Main St

8. Adjournment

MAYOR: Greg Rich

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

Regular Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Hall @ 7:30 P.M.

May 16, 2018

City Hall/Council Chambers

PO Box 155

218 W Main St

Wayland, IA 52654

Phone: 319-256-3276

Fax: 319-256-3279