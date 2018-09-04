Wayland City Council Meets 9-05-18

Wayland City Council Meets 9-05-18

7:30 pm Wayland City Hall

Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of August 15, 2018

b. Bills for Payment

c. Treas. Report

d. Clerks Budgetary Report

e. Utility Dept. Report

f. Police Dept. Report

g. Firefighter Dept. – Roster Update

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a. Closed Session – Per Iowa Code Section 21.5(c) “To Discuss Strategy With Counsel In Matters That Are Presently In Litigation Or Where Litigation Is Imminent Where Its Disclosure Would Be Likely To Prejudice Or Disadvantage The Position Of The Governmental Body In That Litigation.”

5. New Business

a. Res. 2018-18 “Resolution Authorizing Early Redemption of Sewer Revenue Bond, Series 2004”

b. Res. 2018-19 “Resolution To Approve Settlement Agreement”

c. Training – Bev Conrad – IMFOA/Data Tech – October 17-19th, 2018 – Des Moines

d. Set Trick or Treat Night as October 31, 2018 from 5:30 – 7:00 PM

e. Authorize Fundraising & Appoint Committee for Recreational Enhancements

f. Approve Annual Financial Report FYE 6/30/18 for publication/filing w/State Auditor

g. Review/Approve FY 2017/2018 Annual Urban Renewal Report

6. Building Permits – Approved

Carrie Bausch – Re-roof garage at 301 W 2nd St.

Mary Kay Diers – Re-roof house at 414 E Main St.