Wayland City Council Meets 8-15-18

Wayland City Council Meets 8-15-18Written by Theresa Rose on August 14, 2018
Wayland City Council Meeting
Wednesday, August 15
7:30 pm at the Wayland City Hall
1. Roll Call
2. Public Hearing – FY 18/19 Budget Amendment #1 – 7:30 pm
3. Consent Agenda
Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.
a. Minutes of August 1, 2018
b. Bills for Payment
4. Citizen Forum
The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.
5. Unfinished Business
a. Consider North Plains Subdivision Survey/Re-platting
6. New Business
a. Consider Advertising City Info in Wayland Telephone Directory
b. Res. 2018-15 “City Budget Amendment and Certification Resolution – FY 18/19 Amendment #1”
c. Res. 2018-16 “Approves RUT Report To Be Filed With The DOT Prior To September 30, 2018”
d. Res. 2018-17 “Resolution to Certify A Nuisance Mowing Lien Against Real Estate”
e. Consider Quotes for Re-Roofing Water Treatment Plant
f. Sale of Old Equipment – Consider Offer For PTO Generator
g. Renewal Application – Class C Beer Permit – Wayland BP-Cobb Oil
h. Review Quote to Paint Maintenance Shop (including Roof) and Fire Station Roof
i. Tax Abatement Application – Sharon Stauffer – 76’x44’ New Frame House at 106 W Cummings St.
7. Building Permits – Approved
Tracy Brooks – Re-roof house and front garage (asphalt to metal) at 405 W Main
8. Adjournment
