Wayland City Council Meets 6-18

Wayland City Council Meeting June 6, 7:30 am Wayland City Hall

a. Minutes of May 16, 2018

b. Bills for Payment/CD Investments

c. Treas. Report

d. Clerks Budgetary Report

e. Utility Dept. Report

f. Police Dept. Report

g. Firefighter Dept. Report – Roster Update (Steve Verrips Jr added)

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a. Consider Quote for Cold Mix/Sand Concrete Bunker at Lagoon

b. Set/Approve Bid Specs for Beautification of East Wall of Building at 217 W Main (Demo Project)

5. New Business

a. City Attorney – Agreement For Attorney Services

b. Res. #2018-10 “A Resolution Setting the Public Hearing Date of June 20, 2018 Regarding Appeal of Denied Building Permit”

6. Building Permits

-Sarah Piper – Denied – 4’ wood stairway for access to second story of 217/219 W Main Street.

-Wayland State Bank – Approved – Re-roof business at 205 W Main St.

7. Adjournment

MAYOR: Greg Rich

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

Regular Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Hall @ 7:30 P.M.

June 6, 2018

City Hall/Council Chambers

PO Box 155

218 W Main St

Wayland, IA 52654

Phone: 319-256-3276

Fax: 319-256-3279