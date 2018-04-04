Wayland City Council Meets 4-4-18

Wayland City Council meeting, 7:30 pm in Wayland City Hall

1. Roll Call

2. Consent Agenda

a. Minutes of March 21, 2018

b. Bills for Payment

c. Treas. Report

d. Clerks Budgetary Report

e. Utility Dept. Report

f. Police Dept. Report

g. Firefighter Dept. Report

3. Citizen Forum

4. Unfinished Business

a. Review of City Code – Recodification Project

5. New Business

a. Tax Abatement Application from Angela Kempf for a new 47’x 53’x18’ frame house at 308 E Front St.

b. Consider Trade of Simplicity Mower

c. Training – Barry and Isaiah – IAMU Plastic Pipe Joining – Ankeny – May 8-9, 2017

d. Review/Approve National Warranty Line – Spring Campaign Marketing

6. Building Permits – Approved

-Shannon Tucker – Re-roof house at 209 E Main St.

7. Adjournment