Wayland City Council Meets 4-18-18

The Wayland City Council meets Wednesday at 7:30 pm at the Wayland City Hall

1. Roll Call

2. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of April 4, 2018

b. Bills for Payment

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

5. New Business

a. Adopt Natural Gas O & M Plan Revisions 03.2018 and Emergency Plan 03.2018

b. Approve FY17/18 Budget Amendment #2 for Publication and Set Public Hearing Date for May 16, 2018 at 7:30 PM

c. Summer 2018 Street Work Proposal

d. Training – Randy – Iowa DNR Course Lagoon Workshop – May 3 – Cedar Falls & Bev – Clayton Energy Gas Meeting–May 24/25, 2018–Omaha

6. Building Permits – Approved

-Fred Tustin – Re-roof, re-side house & garage, replace window at 104 E Main St.

7. Adjournment

MAYOR: Greg Rich

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

Regular Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Hall @ 7:30 P.M.

April 18, 2018

City Hall/Council Chambers

PO Box 155

218 W Main St

Wayland, IA 52654

Phone: 319-256-3276

Fax: 319-256-3279