Wayland City Council Meets

Wayland City Hall @ 7:30 P.M.

October 3, 2018

City Hall/Council Chambers

Roll Call

2. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of September 19, 2018

b. Bills for Payment

c. Treas. Report

d. Clerks Budgetary Report

e. Utility Dept. Report

f. Police Dept. Report

g. Firefighter Dept. Report

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a. Consider Quotes for Purchase of Equipment to Replace Massey

5. New Business

a. Consider Purchase of Backhoe Tires

b. Discussion Concerning Sale Amounts For North Plains Estates Subdivision

c. Res. 2018-20 “A Resolution Setting The Public Hearing Date of October 17, 2018 to Sell Real Property” (North Plains Subdivision Lot 9)

d. Res. 2018-21 “A Resolution Setting The Public Hearing Date Of October 17, 2018 To Sell Real Property” (North Plains Subdivision-Lot 17)

e. Res. 2018-22 “Resolution Setting Public Hearing on Proposed Easement (213 West Main Street)”

6. Building Permits – none

7. Adjournment