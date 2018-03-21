Wayland City Council Meets 3-21-18

Wayland City Council will meet at 7:30 pm in the Wayland City Hall

Roll Call

2. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of March 7, 2018

b. Bills for Payment

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a. Review of City Code – Recodification Project

5. New Business

a. Kristi Ray – MPADC Update

b. New Application – Class C Permit Liquor License (LC) (Commercial) – Corner of Main Bar & Grill

c. Closed Session – Per Iowa Code Section 21.5(c) “To Discuss Strategy With Counsel In Matters That Are Presently In Litigation Or Where Litigation Is Imminent Where Its Disclosure Would Be Likely To Prejudice Or Disadvantage The Position Of The Governmental Body In That Litigation.”

6. Building Permits – Approved

-Ken Schroeder – Replace existing deck with 14’ x 12’ frame/composite deck at 306B S Washington St.

-Linda Fear – Re-roof house at 309 E Main St.

-Steve Verrips – Re-Roof garage and shed at 203 W Front St.

7. Adjournment

MAYOR: Greg Rich

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

Regular Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Hall @ 7:30 P.M.

March 21, 2018

City Hall/Council Chambers

PO Box 155

218 W Main St

Wayland, IA 52654

Phone: 319-256-3276

Fax: 319-256-3279