Wayland City Council Meets

Wayland City Council meets at 7:30 pm at the Wayland City Hall.

2. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of Sept. 5, 2018

b. Bills for Payment

c. CD Purchase

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a. Closed Session – Per Iowa Code Section 21.5(c) “To Discuss Strategy With Counsel In Matters That Are Presently In Litigation Or Where Litigation Is Imminent Where Its Disclosure Would Be Likely To Prejudice Or Disadvantage The Position Of The Governmental Body In That Litigation.”

5. New Business

a. Res. 2018-19 “Resolution To Approve Settlement Agreement”

b. Review/Approve Gas Grease Gun Purchase (replacement)

6. Building Permits – Approved

Jayne Borchardt – 24’x16’x9’ metal garage at 111 W 3rd St

Georgia Fort – Re-roof garage at 109 W Main St

7. Adjournment