Wayland City Council Meets 1-3-18

Wayland City Council Meets 1-3-18Written by Theresa Rose on January 3, 2018
1. Roll Call
2. Public Hearing – FYE18 Budget Amendment – 7:30 PM
3. Consent Agenda
Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.
a. Minutes of December 20, 2017
b. Bills for Payment/Calendar Year Wages/IRS 2018 Mileage Rate (.545)
c. Treas. Report
d. Clerks Budgetary Report
e. Utility Dept. Report
f. Police Dept. Report
g. Firefighter Dept. Report
h. Museum Annual Report
4. Citizen Forum
The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.
5. Unfinished Business
a. Consider Purchase to Replace Box Blade
6. New Business
a. Res. 2018-01 “City Budget Amendment and Certification Resolution – FYE 2018 – Amendment #1”
b. Res. 2018-02 “Establish City Depository with Peoples Savings Bank”
c. Res. 2018-03 “Establish City Depository with Wayland State Bank”
d. Res. 2018-04 “Establish City Depository with White State Bank”
e. Res. 2018-05 “A Resolution Appointing Representatives As Liaisons With ICAP”
f. Res. 2018-06 “Resolution to Certify A Nuisance Mowing Lien Against Real Estate” (Carlson)
7. Building Permits – Approved – none
8. Adjournment
MAYOR: Greg Rich
COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery Chet Fort, Aaron Barnhart, Caylon DeVaul, Vacancy
CLERK: Beverly Conrad
TREAS: Terry Kaufman
ATTORNEY: Mike Vance
