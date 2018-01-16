Wayland City Council Meets 1-17-18

Wayland City Council Meets 1-17-18Written by Theresa Rose on January 16, 2018
Wayland City Council Meets January 17 at 7:30 pm in the Wayland City Hall
a. Minutes of Jan. 3, 2018
b. Bills for Payment
c. CD Renewal
3. Citizen Forum
The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.
4. Unfinished Business
5. New Business
a. Budget 18/19 Preliminary Summary
b. Council Appointment to Fill Vacant Position (replacing Greg Rich)
a. Appointments: Council Liaison to P & Z; Dept. Heads; Mayor Pro-Tem; Clerk/Purchasing Agent/Zoning Administrator; Utility/Deputy Clerk; Treasurer; Health Officer; Animal Control Officer, E911 and Emergency Management Representatives
6. Building Permits – none
7. Adjournment
MAYOR: Greg Rich
COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery Chet Fort, Aaron Barnhart, Caylon DeVaul, Vacancy
CLERK: Beverly Conrad
TREAS: Terry Kaufman
ATTORNEY: Mike Vance
Regular Meeting Agenda
Wayland City Hall @ 7:30 P.M.
January 17, 2018
City Hall/Council Chambers
PO Box 155
218 W Main St
Wayland, IA 52654
Phone: 319-256-3276
Fax: 319-256-3279