Wayland City Council Meeting Wednesday, June 20 at 7:30 pm at the Wayland City Hall

Roll Call

2. Public Hearing –Appeal of Building Permit Denial (Piper) @ 7:30 pm

3. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of June 6, 2018

b. Bills for Payment

4. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

5. Unfinished Business

a. Modified Agreement For Attorney Services

b. Review/Accept Quote for Beautification of East Wall of Building at 215/217 W Main (Demo Project)

6. New Business

a. Action Regarding Building Permit Denial Appeal (Piper)

b. Consider Change of Wastewater Lab Testing Facility

c. Res. 2018-11 “A Resolution Authorizing Wages And Benefits For City Employees For The Fiscal Year Of July 1, 2018 Through June 30, 2019”

d. Res. 2018-12 “Resolution To Transfer Funds FYE18”

7. Building Permits – Approved

-Kenny Meyer – Approved – 100’ of 6’H chain link fence at 210 W Hwy 78

8. Adjournment

MAYOR: Greg Rich

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

