Wayland City Council Meeting October 4

7:30 pm Wayland City Hall

2. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of September 20, 2017

b. Bills for Payment/CD

c. Treas. Report

d. Clerks Budgetary Report

e. Utility Dept. Report

f. Police Dept. Report

g. Firefighter Dept. Report (Roster Update)

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a. Bomber Ballfield lights – Remove or Replace – Review Quote to Replace

5. New Business

a. Res. 2017-18 “Resolution To Certify A Nuisance Mowing Lien Against Real Estate”

b. Demolition of City Buildings on Main Street/Equipment Rental

c. Purchase of Sewer Dissolved Oxygen Portable Testing Meter

d. City Hall Interior Lighting – Upgrade to LED

e. City Subdivision Lots – Forgivable Loan Incentive Proposal

f. Training – Ron Roth – Human Trafficking – Nov. 14, 2017 – Dubuque IA

6. Building Permits – Approved

-Scott Starr – 12’x12’ metal storage shed, wood pergola over existing patio at 113 N Washington St

-WACO Community School – 102’L x 95’W x 10’H Fitness Center/Weight Room metal with concrete block walls at 706 N Pearl Street.

-Beryl Rugg – 22’ x 12’ frame lean-to on existing detached garage at 107 E Hwy 78

7. Adjournment

MAYOR: Bradley Roth

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery Karole Miller, Greg Rich, Chet Fort, Aaron Barnhart

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

Regular Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Hall @ 7:30 P.M.

October 4, 2017

