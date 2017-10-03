Wayland City Council Meeting October 4

Wayland City Council Meeting October 4Written by Theresa Rose on October 3, 2017
7:30 pm Wayland City Hall
2. Consent Agenda
Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.
a. Minutes of September 20, 2017
b. Bills for Payment/CD
c. Treas. Report
d. Clerks Budgetary Report
e. Utility Dept. Report
f. Police Dept. Report
g. Firefighter Dept. Report (Roster Update)
3. Citizen Forum
The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.
4. Unfinished Business
a. Bomber Ballfield lights – Remove or Replace – Review Quote to Replace
5. New Business
a. Res. 2017-18 “Resolution To Certify A Nuisance Mowing Lien Against Real Estate”
b. Demolition of City Buildings on Main Street/Equipment Rental
c. Purchase of Sewer Dissolved Oxygen Portable Testing Meter
d. City Hall Interior Lighting – Upgrade to LED
e. City Subdivision Lots – Forgivable Loan Incentive Proposal
f. Training – Ron Roth – Human Trafficking – Nov. 14, 2017 – Dubuque IA
6. Building Permits – Approved
-Scott Starr – 12’x12’ metal storage shed, wood pergola over existing patio at 113 N Washington St
-WACO Community School – 102’L x 95’W x 10’H Fitness Center/Weight Room metal with concrete block walls at 706 N Pearl Street.
-Beryl Rugg – 22’ x 12’ frame lean-to on existing detached garage at 107 E Hwy 78
7. Adjournment
MAYOR: Bradley Roth
COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery Karole Miller, Greg Rich, Chet Fort, Aaron Barnhart
CLERK: Beverly Conrad
TREAS: Terry Kaufman
ATTORNEY: Mike Vance
Regular Meeting Agenda
Wayland City Hall @ 7:30 P.M.
October 4, 2017
City Hall/Council Chambers
PO Box 155
218 W Main St
Wayland, IA 52654
Phone: 319-256-3276
Fax: 319-256-3279