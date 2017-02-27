Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on February 27, 2017
Wayland City Council Meeting March 1, 7:30 pm.
Roll Call
- Public Hearing – 7:30 PM – FY17/18 Budget
- Consent Agenda
Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.
- Minutes of Feb. 15, 2017
- Bills for Payment
- Report
- Clerks Budgetary Report
- Utility Dept. Report
- Police Dept. Report
- Firefighter Dept. Report
- Citizen Forum
The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.
- Unfinished Business
- New Business
- After Prom Donation Request
- #2017-06 “A Resolution Authorizing the Increase In City Water Rates Charged By The City of Wayland Water Utility”
- #2017-07 “Adoption of FY17/18 Budget and Certification of City Taxes”
- Authorize Mayor to Sign 2017 Fireworks Display Agreement
- Building Permits – Approved
–Ben Leichty – Reroof garage and replace 5 windows at 312 W Front St.
- Adjournment