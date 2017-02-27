Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council Meeting March 1, 7:30 pm.

Roll Call

Public Hearing – 7:30 PM – FY17/18 Budget

Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

Minutes of Feb. 15, 2017 Bills for Payment Report Clerks Budgetary Report Utility Dept. Report Police Dept. Report Firefighter Dept. Report

Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Unfinished Business

New Business After Prom Donation Request #2017-06 “A Resolution Authorizing the Increase In City Water Rates Charged By The City of Wayland Water Utility” #2017-07 “Adoption of FY17/18 Budget and Certification of City Taxes” Authorize Mayor to Sign 2017 Fireworks Display Agreement

Building Permits – Approved

–Ben Leichty – Reroof garage and replace 5 windows at 312 W Front St.