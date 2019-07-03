Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

The Wayland City Council meets at 7:30 pm at the Wayland City Hall, Wednesday, July 3.

Roll Call

2. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of June 19, 2019

b. Bills for Payment

c. Treas. Report

d. Clerks Budgetary Report

e. Utility Dept. Report

f. Police Dept. Report

g. Firefighter Dept. Report – Annual Report/FF Roster FY19/20

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a. Ord. 2-2019 “An Ordinance Amending The Code Of Ordinances Of The City Of Wayland, Iowa, 2019, By Amending Sewer User Charges” (2nd reading)

b. Consider Purchase of Push Broom Sweeper (Attachment for Deutz)

5. New Business

a.

6. Building Permits – Approved

-Tena Shumaker – Re-roof house and garage, replace 12 windows at 314 W Front St.

7. Adjournment

MAYOR: Greg Rich

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

Regular Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Hall @ 7:30 P.M.

July 3, 2019

City Hall/Council Chambers

PO Box 155

218 W Main St

Wayland, IA 52654

Phone: 319-256-3276

Fax: 319-256-3279