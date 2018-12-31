Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council Meeting

January 2, 2019

7:30 pm Wayland City Hall

Roll Call

2. Public Hearing – “Code of Ordinances of the City of Wayland, Iowa” – 7:30 pm

3. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of December 19, 2019

b. Bills for Payment/Calendar Year Wages/IRS 2019 Mileage Rate (.58)

c. Treas. Report

d. Clerks Budgetary Report

e. Utility Dept. Report

f. Police Dept. Report

g. Firefighter Dept. Report

h. Museum Annual Report

4. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

5. Unfinished Business

a. Proposed Sewer Rate Increase

6. New Business

a. Ord. #66-2018 “An Ordinance Adopting The “Code of Ordinances Of The City Of Wayland, Iowa” (1st reading)

b. Police College Intern Ride-A-Long Request

c. Tax Abatement Application – Caylon DeVaul – Re-side house/garage, replace 15 windows at 409 W Main St.

7. Building Permits – Approved