Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council meeting, Wednesday, February 3, 7:30 pm, Wayland City Hall.

1. Roll Call

2. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of January 20, 2021

b. Bills for Payment

c. Treas. Report

d. Clerks Budgetary Report

e. Utility Dept. Report

f. Police Dept. Report

g. Firefighter Dept. Report

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a. Review Covid-19 Protocol

b. Consider Purchase of Chairs for Community Center

5. New Business

a. Water Rates Review – Consider Rate Increase

b. Set Specs for Utility Truck Bids

c. Set Spring Clean Up May 7, 2021 and City-Wide Garage Sales June 4 & 5, 2021

d. 2021 Training – Beverly – IMFOA Conferences – April 21-23; October 20-22 in Des Moines; Municipal Professionals Academy-July 28-30 in Ames

e. Acknowledge Resignation of Police Officer Roth (July 2021)

6. Building Permits – Approved

7. Adjournment

MAYOR: Chet Fort

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Jamie Roth,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

City Hall/Council Chambers

PO Box 155

218 W Main St

Wayland, IA 52654

Phone: 319-256-3276

Fax: 319-256-3279