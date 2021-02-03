Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on February 3, 2021
Wayland City Council meeting, Wednesday, February 3, 7:30 pm, Wayland City Hall.
1. Roll Call
2. Consent Agenda
Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.
a. Minutes of January 20, 2021
b. Bills for Payment
c. Treas. Report
d. Clerks Budgetary Report
e. Utility Dept. Report
f. Police Dept. Report
g. Firefighter Dept. Report
3. Citizen Forum
The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.
4. Unfinished Business
a. Review Covid-19 Protocol
b. Consider Purchase of Chairs for Community Center
5. New Business
a. Water Rates Review – Consider Rate Increase
b. Set Specs for Utility Truck Bids
c. Set Spring Clean Up May 7, 2021 and City-Wide Garage Sales June 4 & 5, 2021
d. 2021 Training – Beverly – IMFOA Conferences – April 21-23; October 20-22 in Des Moines; Municipal Professionals Academy-July 28-30 in Ames
e. Acknowledge Resignation of Police Officer Roth (July 2021)
6. Building Permits – Approved
7. Adjournment
MAYOR: Chet Fort
COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,
Aaron Barnhart, Jamie Roth,
Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul
CLERK: Beverly Conrad
TREAS: Terry Kaufman
ATTORNEY: Mike Vance
City Hall/Council Chambers
PO Box 155
218 W Main St
Wayland, IA 52654
Phone: 319-256-3276
Fax: 319-256-3279