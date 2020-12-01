Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wednesday, Dec.2, 7:30 pm Wayland City Hall

1. Roll Call

2. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of November 18, 2020

b. Bills for Payment – CD Renewal – Draw #7 Municipal Pipe & Tool-Sewer Rehab

c. Treas. Report

d. Clerks Budgetary Report

e. Utility Dept. Report

f. Police Dept. Report

g. Firefighter Dept. Report

h. WEDC Semi-Annual and Development Agreement Reports

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a. Solid Waste & Recycling Contract Options

b. Sewer Project Update – BES, Inc.

c. WACO Stop Sign/Crossing on Hwy 78

d. City Hall Protocol for Covid-19 Virus Pandemic/Community Events

5. New Business

a. 2021 Energy Efficiency Rebates

b. Tax Abatement Application–Jeff Sinn – New 90’x40’x23’ wood frame house/garage at 801 N Pearl St.

c. Tax Abatement Application-Wayland Mennonite Home Association – 76’x55’ frame duplex on concrete slab at 504A & 504B W Front St.

6. Building Permits – Approved

7. Adjournment

MAYOR: Chet Fort

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Jamie Roth,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

