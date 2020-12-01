Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on December 1, 2020
Wednesday, Dec.2, 7:30 pm Wayland City Hall
Incorporated
1. Roll Call
2. Consent Agenda
Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.
a. Minutes of November 18, 2020
b. Bills for Payment – CD Renewal – Draw #7 Municipal Pipe & Tool-Sewer Rehab
c. Treas. Report
d. Clerks Budgetary Report
e. Utility Dept. Report
f. Police Dept. Report
g. Firefighter Dept. Report
h. WEDC Semi-Annual and Development Agreement Reports
3. Citizen Forum
The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.
4. Unfinished Business
a. Solid Waste & Recycling Contract Options
b. Sewer Project Update – BES, Inc.
c. WACO Stop Sign/Crossing on Hwy 78
d. City Hall Protocol for Covid-19 Virus Pandemic/Community Events
5. New Business
a. 2021 Energy Efficiency Rebates
b. Tax Abatement Application–Jeff Sinn – New 90’x40’x23’ wood frame house/garage at 801 N Pearl St.
c. Tax Abatement Application-Wayland Mennonite Home Association – 76’x55’ frame duplex on concrete slab at 504A & 504B W Front St.
6. Building Permits – Approved
7. Adjournment
MAYOR: Chet Fort
COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,
Aaron Barnhart, Jamie Roth,
Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul
CLERK: Beverly Conrad
TREAS: Terry Kaufman
ATTORNEY: Mike Vance
