Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council Meeting

November 4

7:30 pm in Wayland City Hall

Roll Call

2. Council Appointment to Fill Council Vacancy/Oath of Office

3. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of October 21, 2020

b. Bills for Payment

c. Treas. Report

d. Clerks Budgetary Report

e. Utility Dept. Report

f. Police Dept. Report

g. Firefighter Dept. Report

4. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

5. Unfinished Business

a.

6. New Business

a. Res. 2020-34 “Resolution Approving the Final Plat of Wayland Industrial Park East, And Authorizing Acceptance of Certificate Of And Deed Of Dedication Of Streets”

b. Draw Request #6 – Municipal Pipe -Sewer Rehab

c. Health Insurance – Renewal Options

7. Building Permits – Approved

Jim Stauffer – 14’ x 10’ 12’ wood frame storage shed attachment to existing garage at 107 W Main St.

Fred Rugg/Mike Vradenburg – 70 x 100 privacy fence, 10’x16’ wood frame storage building, and 10’x10’ wood deck at 214 N Jefferson St

Mark Beatty – Re-roof Beatty Funeral Home at 301 W Main St.

8. Adjournment

MAYOR: Chet Fort

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, vacancy,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

