Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on September 19, 2017
Wayland City Council meets Wednesday, September 20 at 7:30 pm at City Hall
Agenda
1. Roll Call
2. Consent Agenda
Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.
a. Minutes of September 6, 2017
b. Bills for Payment
c. CD Purchase
3. Citizen Forum
The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.
4. Unfinished Business
a.
5. New Business
a. Authorize Mayor to Sign Iowa Dept. of Revenue Power of Attorney with City Clerk as Representative for City Tax Matters (sales/use/withholding)
b. Gas Installation Expense – 3386 Wayland Road
c. Approve Firefighter Constitution Update
d. Final Draw #5 – Jones Contracting – Cummings Street Project
6. Building Permits – Approved
7. Adjournment
MAYOR: Bradley Roth
COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery Karole Miller, Greg Rich, Chet Fort, Aaron Barnhart
CLERK: Beverly Conrad
TREAS: Terry Kaufman
ATTORNEY: Mike Vance
City Hall/Council Chambers
PO Box 155
218 W Main St
Wayland, IA 52654
Phone: 319-256-3276
Fax: 319-256-3279