Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council meets Wednesday, September 20 at 7:30 pm at City Hall

Agenda

1. Roll Call

2. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of September 6, 2017

b. Bills for Payment

c. CD Purchase

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a.

5. New Business

a. Authorize Mayor to Sign Iowa Dept. of Revenue Power of Attorney with City Clerk as Representative for City Tax Matters (sales/use/withholding)

b. Gas Installation Expense – 3386 Wayland Road

c. Approve Firefighter Constitution Update

d. Final Draw #5 – Jones Contracting – Cummings Street Project

6. Building Permits – Approved

7. Adjournment

MAYOR: Bradley Roth

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery Karole Miller, Greg Rich, Chet Fort, Aaron Barnhart

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

Regular Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Hall @ 7:30 P.M.

Sept. 20, 2017

City Hall/Council Chambers

PO Box 155

218 W Main St

Wayland, IA 52654

Phone: 319-256-3276

Fax: 319-256-3279