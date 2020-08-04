Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council Meeting

Wednesday, August 5

7:30 pm Wayland City Hall

1. Roll Call

2. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of July 15, 2020

b. Bills for Payment

c. Treas. Report

d. Clerks Budgetary Report

e. Utility Dept. Report

f. Police Dept. Report

g. Firefighter Dept. Report

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a. Ongoing Discussion Regarding Covid-19 – West Park Opening Status

5. New Business

a. Water Drainage Concern – 200 Block East Main Street

b. Consider/Approve Quote – Kurita – Water Softener Tank Materials

c. Consider/Approve Proposal – Millards – Water Softener Tank Repair

d. Res. 2020-21 “Resolution to Fix a Date for a Public Hearing on Proposal to Enter into a Sewer Revenue Loan and Disbursement Agreement and to Borrow Money Thereunder in a Principal Amount not to Exceed $700,000”

e. Approve Application for SRF Planning & Design Loan for Phase II Sewer Project – Treatment Solutions and Design

f. Quote for Covered 30’ x 12’ Cement Pad w/Roof at West Park (North of splashpad)

6. Building Permits – Approved

Lydia Rotzinger – 21’ x 5’ x 4’H post wire dog fence at 304 W. 2nd St.

Mark & Tammy Davis – Re-roof house at 109 W. 3rd St

Thomas Howell – Re-roof house at 109 N Madison St.

7. Adjournment