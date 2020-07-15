Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on July 15, 2020
Wayland City Council Meeting
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
7:30 pm Wayland City Hall
Roll Call
2. Consent Agenda
Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.
a. Minutes of July 1, 2020
b. Bills for Payment
c. Annual Zoning Report
3. Citizen Forum
The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.
4. Unfinished Business
a. Covid-19 Ongoing Discussion – Resume Utility Posting Fees For 24 Hour Notices
b. Discuss West Park Wetlands Project – Play Equipment/Fencing/Splashpad/Trail
c. Sewer Lining Project Progress and Financing Update
d. Water Plant Tank Repair Update
5. New Business
a. Consider Changes to Fireworks Ordinance
b. Change Request – Municipal Pipe Tool – Extend Contract Completion Date to 3/31/21
c. Discuss Street Intake/Drainage -200 Block W. Main & Corner N Washington/W Main
d. Request to Change City Cell Phone Carrier
e. Nomination of Marsha Chalupa to Board of Adjustment
Building Permits – Approved
*Paul Kissell -24’ x 20’ detached wood frame garage at 302 E Main St.
6. Adjournment
