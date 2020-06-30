Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council Meeting

Wednesday, July 1, 7:30 pm

Wayland City Hall

Roll Call

2. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of June 17, 2020

b. Bills for Payment

c. Treas. Report

d. Clerks Budgetary Report

e. Utility Dept. Report

f. Police Dept. Report

g. Firefighter Dept. Report – Annual Report/Roster FY 20/21

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a. Ongoing Discussion – Covid-19

b. Splashpad Update

5. New Business

a. Myers Construction – Draw Request #3 – Splashpad Project

b. Nomination of Jay Meyer to Board of Adjustment

c. Sidewalk Permit Application for Peoples Savings Bank and Deb Roth Insurance

6. Building Permits – Approved

-Michael & Renee Reschly- Tear down existing garage and build 24’ x 20’ wood frame garage at 311 W. Front St.

-Kevin Henry – 14’ x 10’ x 7’ metal utility shed at 608 N Pearl St.

-Beryl Rugg – 20’ x 30’ x 14’ wood pole frame/metal siding open addition to existing machine shed at 107 E Hwy 78.

-Chayse Roth – 16’ x 20’ x 5’ wood deck for pool at 408 W 4th St.

7. Adjournment

MAYOR: Greg Rich

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

PO Box 155

218 W Main St

Wayland, IA 52654

Phone: 319-256-3276

Fax: 319-256-3279