Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

The Wayland City Council meets in regular session Wednesday June 17 at 7:30 pm at City Hall.
Roll Call
2) Consent Agenda
a. Minutes of June 3, 2020
a. Minutes of June 3, 2020
b. Bills for Payment
c. CD Renewal
3) Citizen Forum
4) Citizen Forum
4) Unfinished Business
a. Ongoing Discussion – City Hall Protocol for Corona-19 Virus Pandemic
5) New Business
a. Res. 2020-17 “A Resolution Authorizing Wages And Benefits For City Employees For
The Fiscal Year of July 1, 2020 Through June 30, 2021”
b. Res. 2020-18 “Resolution To Transfer Funds FYE20” c. Res. 2020-19 “Allows Free Water Installation”
d. Res. 2020-20 “Allows Free Natural Gas Installation”
e. Training – Beverly Conrad – League Meeting – Sept. 16-18, 2020 – Coralville, IA
6) Building Permits – Approved
Robert Weber (Property owner Stan Marner) – 3’ frame/chicken wire garden fence at 208 W Front St.
7) Adjournment
