Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council meeting

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

7:30 pm Wayland City Hall

1. Roll Call

2. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of April 1, 2020

b. Bills for Payment

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a. Ongoing Discussion – City Hall Protocol for Corona-19 Virus Pandemic

5. New Business

a. West Park Wetlands Project – Change Order #1-Myers Construction

b. Play Equipment Proposal for West Park Wetlands – Boland Recreation

c. Flooring Proposal – City Hall/Community Center

d. Approve FY19/20 Budget Amendment #1 for Publication and Set Public Hearing Date for May 6, 2020 at 7:30 PM

e. Res. 2020-09 “Resolution To Set Public Hearing On Sanitary Sewer Rehab – 2020 Project”

f. Summer 2020 Street Work Proposal

g. Res. 2020-10 “A Resolution Establishing A Public Purpose To Boost Morale Of Citizens Of Wayland During Covid-19 Pandemic 2020”

6. Building Permits – Approved

7. Adjournment

MAYOR: Greg Rich

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

