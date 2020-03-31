Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council meeting April 1 at 7:30 pm in the Wayland City Hall.

Roll Call

2. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of March 18, 2020

b. Bills for Payment

c. Treas. Report

d. Clerks Budgetary Report

e. Utility Dept. Report

f. Police Dept. Report

g. Firefighter Dept. Report

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a. Ongoing Discussion – City Hall Protocol for Corona-19 Virus Pandemic

5. New Business

a. Acknowledge Receipt/Review of FYE19 Annual Examination Report

b. Filing Order by Iowa Utility Board – Disconnects During Public Health Emergency

6. Building Permits – Approved

*Janet Sterling – Convert two existing sheds into one 94 ½’ x 9’ x 10’3” shed (by extending and connecting outer wall of each shed) at 407 W Front St.

*Dan Baker – Replace 2 porch windows on house at 211 N Adams St

*Bruce Eichelberger – Demolition of house and demolish or move garage at 113 W 4th St.

7. Adjournment