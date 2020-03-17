Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council Meeting

Wednesday, March 18, 7:30 pm

Wayland City Hall

Roll Call

2. Public Hearing– Budget FY 20/21– 7:30 PM

3. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of March 4, 2020

b. Bills for Payment

4. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

5. Unfinished Business

6. New Business

a. West Park – Discussion on Bandstand

b. Warner Engineering Services Agreement (ESA) – West Park Wetlands Trail Project

c. Warner Engineering Services Agreement (ESA) – Hwy 78/W55 Intersection Project

d. Authorize Mayor and City Clerk to Execute Document(s) Necessary For DNR Permit Application for Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation 2020

e. Consider Exchange/Sale/Purchase of Land at 113 W Main & 107 S. Washington

f. Res. 2020-08 “A Resolution Adopting the Annual Budget and Certification of City Taxes For The Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2021”

g. Renewal – Class C Permit Liquor License (LC) (Commercial) – Corner of Main Bar & Grill

h. Request From Liberty National (Globe Life) to Offer Employee Benefits

i. Lagoon Sludge Testing Scanner Equipment (rental) Proposal

j. Discuss City Hall Protocol For Corona-19 Virus Pandemic

k. Approve FY19/20 Budget Amendment #1 for Publication and Set Public Hearing Date for April 15, 2020 at 7:30 PM

7. Building Permits – Approved

-Seth Ollom – 12’ x 8’ x 12’ wood frame storage shed at 507 E Railroad St, Lot 4

-Wayland Mennonite Home (Parkview) – 76’1” x 55’ NEW Wood Frame on Concrete Duplex at 504A & 504B W Front St

8. Adjournment

MAYOR: Greg Rich

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

Regular Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Hall @ 7:30 P.M.

March 18, 2020

City Hall/Council Chambers

PO Box 155

218 W Main St

Wayland, IA 52654

Phone: 319-256-3276

Fax: 319-256-3279