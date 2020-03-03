Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council meeting Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 7:30 pm in the Wayland City Hall.

1. Roll Call

2. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of February 19, 2020

b. Bills for Payment

c. Treas. Report

d. Clerks Budgetary Report

e. Utility Dept. Report

f. Police Dept. Report

g. Firefighter Dept. Report

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a. Ord. 07-2020 An Ordinance Amending The City of Wayland Stop Intersections List In The Wayland Municipal Code” (Final reading)

5. New Business

a. Res. 2020-07 “Resolution Authorizing Internal Advance for Funding of Urban Renewal Project”

b. Consider Upgrading Street Lights on Main Street with LED bulbs

c. Building Permit Review Committee Referral of Building Permit Application: Mobile Home (Lot 4) Owners Seth & Jennifer Ollom propose abutting a 12’ x 8’ x 12’ Wood Frame/Steel Siding Storage Shed to Mobile Home for storage. (Land Owner Doris Hauenstein–507 E Railroad Street)

6. Building Permits – Approved

7. Adjournment

MAYOR: Greg Rich

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

