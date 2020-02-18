Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

The Wayland City Council meets Wednesday, February 19 at 7:30 pm at the Wayland City Hall.

Roll Call

2. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of February 5, 2020

b. Bills for Payment

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a. Ord. 07-2020 An Ordinance Amending The City of Wayland Stop Intersections List In The Wayland Municipal Code” (2nd reading)

b. Res. 2020-06 “Resolution Approving Final Plat of Delzell Subdivision”

5. New Business

a. Approve FY 20/21 Budget for Publication & Set Public Hearing For March 18, 2020

b. Review Water Rates – Consider Rate Increase

c. Consider Lawn Mower Trade/Purchase

d. Set Dates: City Wide Garage Sales May 29 & 30; Spring Clean Up June 5, 2020

6. Building Permits – Approved

Jeff Sinn – New wood frame 90’ x 40’ house and garage at 801 N. Pearl St.

City of Wayland (Myers Construction)-Splash Pad, Restrooms/Bath House (plans on file)

7. Adjournment