Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on November 5, 2019
Wednesday, November 6, 2019
7:30 pm
Wayland City Hall
Roll Call
2. Public Hearing – Splashpad and Restroom Improvements Project – 7:30 pm
3. Consent Agenda
Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.
a. Minutes of October 16, 2019
b. Bills for Payment/CD Renewal
c. Treas. Report
d. Clerks Budgetary Report
e. Utility Dept. Report
f. Police Dept. Report
g. Firefighter Dept. Report
4. Citizen Forum
The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.
5. Unfinished Business
a.
6. New Business
a. Ord. 6-2019 “An Ordinance Amending The Wayland Zoning Ordinance, Entitled “Boundaries And Official Map” And The Accompanying Zoning Map By Rezoning Certain Real Estate From “R-2” (Medium Density Residential District) To “C-2” (General Commercial District)” (1st reading)
b. Res. 2019-21 “Resolution Selling City Property” (Main Street lots)
c. Approve Annual Financial Report FYE 6/30/19 for publication/filing w/State Auditor
d. Review/Approve FY 2018/2019 Annual Urban Renewal Report
e. Health Insurance Renewal Options
7. Building Permits – Approved
-Jamie Paul (Messer/Graber) – Move in 16’x12’x6’ Frame storage shed at 102 N Madison
-Katlin McAlister – Install 80’ of 4’H chain link fence for dog fence at 405 W Main St.
-Alec Birdsell – 142’ of 6’ wood privacy fence at 301 E Main St
-Don Crowl – 16’x12’ frame addition to existing storage shed at 410 W Main St.
8. Adjournment
MAYOR: Greg Rich
COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,
Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,
Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul
CLERK: Beverly Conrad
TREAS: Terry Kaufman
ATTORNEY: Mike Vance
