Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

September 18, 2019

Wayland City Council Meeting at 7:30 pm at the Wayland City Council Chambers

2. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of Sept. 4, 2019

b. Bills for Payment

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a. Ord. 4-2019 “An Ordinance Amending The Code Of Ordinances Of The City Of Wayland, Iowa, By Amending Provisions Pertaining To Operating Budget Preparation” (Final reading)

b. Ord. 5-2019 “An Ordinance Amending The Code Of Ordinances Of The City Of Wayland, Iowa, By Amending Provisions Pertaining To Conflict Of Interest” (Final reading)

5. New Business

a. STS Natural Gas Service Agreement Renewal

b. Res. 2019-16 “Approves Road Use Tax (SFR) Report To Be Filed With The DOT Prior To September 30, 2019”

c. Res. 2019-17 “A Resolution To Approve Submitting Comments To The Iowa Utilities Board (Docket RPU-2019-0001) In Opposition Of Proposed Alliant Energy Rate Increase”

6. Building Permits – Approved

7. Adjournment

MAYOR: Greg Rich

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

