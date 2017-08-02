Wayland City Council Meeting 8-3-17

7:30 pm Wayland City Hall

Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

Minutes of July 19, 2017 Bills for Payment CD Renewal Report Clerks Budgetary Report Utility Dept. Report Police Dept. Report Firefighter Dept. Report

Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Unfinished Business

#65-2017 “An Ordinance Amending The Wayland Zoning Ordinance For The City Of Wayland, Iowa, Section 090-020.A(1) (2nd reading) Cummings Street Project Change Order #1 – Jones Contracting Corporation Draw Request #3 – Jones Contracting Corporation Fencing Quote – Re-install at WACO Contract End Date Extension

New Business Renewal Application – Class C Beer Permit – Wayland BP-Cobb Oil

Building Permits – Approved

Corey Farmer– Install inground 50’ x 20’ vinyl swimming pool at 202 W Lake Shore Dr.

Sharon Stauffer – New 76’ x 44’ Frame House at 106 W Cummings St.